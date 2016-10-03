Aleppo hospital hit by barrel bombs

AFP, ALEPPO, Syria

The largest hospital in rebel-held east Aleppo was bombed for the second time in days as Syrian government forces pressed a Russian-backed offensive to retake the entire city.

Aleppo, once Syria’s vibrant commercial powerhouse, is now at the heart of a major military campaign by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s fighters and his steadfast ally Moscow.

The offensive, announced on Sept. 22, has seen dozens of civilians killed and residential buildings flattened in the east, where an estimated 250,000 people live under government siege.

Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting across the country have all but collapsed.

However, the foreign ministers of the US and Russia, which brokered a week-long truce deal that collapsed last month, spoke by phone on Saturday.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Facebook that Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov spoke to US Secretary of State John Kerry and they “examined the situation in Syria, including the possibility of normalizing the situation around Aleppo.”

It said “illegal armed groups” continue fighting in the city despite Russian-US agreements.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned the US against taking any direct action against Damascus or the Syrian army.

“It will lead to terrible, tectonic shifts not only on the territory of this country but also in the region in general,” she said, according to the Russian state-controlled news provider Sputnik.

As the situation for civilians in Aleppo grows increasingly dire, the largest hospital in the east of the city was hit by barrel bombs on Saturday, the medical organization that supports it said.

“Two barrel bombs hit the M10 hospital and there were reports of a cluster bomb as well,” the Syrian American Medical Society’s (SAMS) Adham Sahloul said.

Sahloul said a small group of patients and doctors “were inside the hospital for basic triage, bandaging, and cleaning services for emergency cases” when the bombardment began.

SAMS radiologist and hospital administrator Mohammad Abu Rajab made an urgent call for help from inside M10.

“The hospital is being destroyed. SOS, everyone,” he said in an audio message distributed to journalists.

M10 had already been hit on Wednesday along with the second-largest hospital in the area, M2.

That bombardment badly damaged the two facilities and left only six fully-functional hospitals in east Aleppo, according to SAMS.

“A new barrel bomb fell this afternoon in front of the hospital, forcing medical staff ... to evacuate all patients to another one and leave the hospital,” a doctor at M10 said.

European Parliament President Martin Schulz called the hospital bombing a “war crime,” tweeting that the international community “must unite to prevent city annihilation.”

“The systematic targeting of structures and health workers is particularly unjustifiable,” French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault said.

The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council urged the UN Security Council to “immediately intervene to stop the aggression against Aleppo.”

The WHO has called Syria the world’s most dangerous place for health workers and Aleppo in particular has seen much of its medical infrastructure destroyed or heavily damaged.

Since fighting first broke out there in 2012, Aleppo has been divided by a front line between rebel forces in the east and government troops in the west.