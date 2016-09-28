Lawyer shoots at drivers, slain by police

AP, HOUSTON, Texas

A disgruntled lawyer wearing military-style apparel with old Nazi emblems had two weapons and more than 2,500 rounds of live ammunition when he randomly shot at drivers in a Houston neighborhood before he was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

Nine people were injured during Monday morning’s shootings on the street in front of a condo complex. Six were shot and three had eye injuries from flying glass. One person was in critical condition.

Police did not identify the man and did not have information about a motive. A bomb-squad robot examined a Porsche that police said belonged to the gunman.

Texas motor vehicle records in a commercially available database showed the car is licensed to Nathan DeSai at an address in the condo complex.

The man had two legally purchased guns, a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a semi-automatic rifle commonly known as a Tommy gun, and an unsheathed knife.

Nine officers were involved in a shootout with the man, who was firing randomly at people driving by, police said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told KTRK-TV in Houston that DeSai was a lawyer who was “disgruntled” and was “either fired or had a bad relationship with this law firm.”

However, DeSai’s former law partner, Kenneth McDaniel, disputed that assertion, saying they jointly closed their 12-year-old law firm in February due to economic conditions related to Houston’s energy industry downturn. McDaniel also said he had not had contact with DeSai lately and that police called him on Monday morning to check on his safety, though they did not explain why.

“He went his way with his practice and I went with mine,” McDaniel said, adding, “All I can say it’s a horrible situation. I’m sad for everyone involved.” Calls placed to telephone numbers connected to DeSai and his father were not immediately answered.

DeSai’s father, Prakash DeSai, told KTRK that his son lived in the condo complex and drives a black Porsche.

He also said his son, whom he saw Sunday, was upset because “`his law practice is not going well” and stays upset “because of his personal problems.”

Perrye Turner, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Houston Division, said officials do not believe the incident is tied to terrorism.

Jennifer Molleda and her husband live in the same condo complex as Nathan DeSai. Though she heard gunshots about 6:12am and called 911, her husband left for work.

The 45-year-old called not long after and he told her, “I’m hit, I’m hit.”

After the shooting stopped, Molleda found her husband, 49-year-old Alan Wakim, several blocks away in the parking lot of a strip mall.

His Mustang had two shots that went through the windshield, and he told her that he saw a red laser beam before the shots were fired. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

“He got out of his car, we hugged, we cried,” Molleda said, adding that after she saw everything, she believes DeSai was “aiming to kill.”

Jason Delgado, the property manager of The Oaks at West University condo complex, said DeSai was involved in two recent incidents at the complex.

In August, Delgado said, police were called after roofers working in the complex said DeSai pointed an assault-style rifle at them.

He said there was not enough evidence to move forward with charges because the man contended he did not point the gun at roofers.