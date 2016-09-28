US, Russia quarrel as Aleppo suffers

AFP, ALEPPO, Syria

Aleppo faced worsening food and medical shortages and warplanes again pounded the city as Russia condemned what it called “unacceptable” Western rhetoric after allegations of war crimes.

A fresh wave of airstrikes battered Aleppo’s opposition-controlled east, a journalist said in the city facing its worst violence in years.

During an emergency session of the UN Security Council, US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power accused Russia of “barbarism,” while the British and French envoys went even further.

“War crimes are being committed here in Aleppo,” French Permanent Representative to the UN Francois Delattre said, while Britain’s envoy spoke of bunker-busting bombs and more sophisticated weaponry unleashing a “new hell” on Syrians.

“It is difficult to deny that Russia is partnering with the Syrian regime to carry out war crimes,” British Ambassador to the UN Matthew Rycroft said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced “the overall unacceptable tone and rhetoric of the representatives of the United Kingdom and the United States, which can damage and harm our relations.”

Despite the exchange, the violence showed no signs of abating on the ground, with people in Aleppo saying food and vital medical supplies were dwindling to nothing.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 12 people, including three children, were killed in Monday’s raids on several rebel-held districts.

“What’s going on now in Syria is tragic, disgraceful, preventable,” US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said at a nuclear base in North Dakota. “The only way to end the Syrian civil war and give the Syrian people the respite from this savagery that they so deserve is a political resolution.”

Including the latest deaths, a total of 140 people, nearly all civilians, have been killed in Syrian and Russian raids on eastern Aleppo since late on Thursday last week.

They include 23 children and 10 women, observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said on Monday.

It was the fourth day of intense bombardment since a defiant Syrian regime launched a new assault to retake all of Aleppo following the collapse early last week of a short-lived ceasefire brokered by Moscow and Washington.

Since the truce fell apart, a total of 248 people have been killed in Aleppo and the surrounding province by Russian and government bombardment, the observatory said.

A Syrian military source told reporters that regime forces had no intention of letting up on rebel-held areas.

“The air force will bomb any terrorist movements, this is an irreversible decision,” the source said, reiterating the regime’s goal was to “recapture all regions of Syria” outside its control.

A medical source in rebel-held Aleppo said hospitals were struggling to deal with a huge number of casualties.

“Hospitals that are still in service are under a lot of pressure due to the significant number of wounded in recent days, and the major shortage of blood, because of this, serious injuries are requiring immediate amputations,” the source told reporters.

With Aleppo back under siege since regime forces again fully surrounded the city earlier this month, residents were left reeling from food shortages and skyrocketing prices as well as intensifying violence.

Several charity kitchens in Aleppo’s rebel-held east were closed in fear of strikes, while water remained cut after pumping stations were damaged over the weekend.