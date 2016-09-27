Charlotte lifts curfew following protests

AP, CHARLOTTE, North Carolina

Charlotte lifted its midnight curfew, signaling movement toward normalcy after a state of emergency was imposed after the shooting death of a black man by police last week that brought US National Guard troops and armored vehicles to downtown street corners.

A weekend without street violence was highlighted on Sunday, as the city hosted the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings without interruption.

Still, protests continued for a sixth day since 43-year-old Keith Scott was on Tuesday last week shot and killed after a confrontation with Charlotte police.

The first two nights of protests were violent, with demonstrators smashing windows, blocking part of an interstate through downtown and burning the contents of a tractor-trailer.

More than a dozen police officers were injured.

Protesters on Sunday night clambered onto Interstate 277 through the city’s downtown and tried to block traffic until police arrived.

The protesters ran, but one fell in front of an all-terrain vehicle operated by a Greensboro police officer helping the Charlotte force, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The protester, 26-year-old Donnell Jones of Missouri, was not hurt and was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, police said.

Earlier on Sunday, about 100 demonstrators gathered across the street from Bank of America Stadium before the football game to protest the Scott shooting. They were surrounded by at least two dozen police officers on bicycles.

When the national anthem was played, the protesters all dropped to one knee, as many NFL players have been doing for weeks to call attention to issues, including police shootings. Inside the stadium, Carolina safety Marcus Ball raised his fist during the anthem.

VIDEO FOOTAGE

Video footage police released on Saturday of the Scott shooting incident has not settled questions about whether he threatened authorities with a gun before he was shot and killed by a black officer.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney on Saturday said that Scott was “absolutely in possession of a handgun,” adding that, while officers did not break the law, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation continues to pursue the case.

While police say Scott had a gun, residents contend he was unarmed. It is not apparent in the video if he was holding anything shortly before he was shot.

The dramatic video released by Charlotte police shows officers with guns drawn surrounding the man just before the shooting.

Police on Saturday also released photographs of what they said was a loaded handgun found at the scene, adding it bore Scott’s DNA and fingerprints.

They also said Scott had marijuana.

In the police vehicle dashboard camera video released on Saturday night, Scott could be seen slowly backing away from his sport utility vehicle with his hands down. Four shots are heard in quick succession, and he crumples to the ground mortally wounded.

Protests against Scott’s fatal shooting were largely peaceful after the dashboard camera and police body-cam videos were released.

GROWING DOUBT

Away from the marching, others said the videos increased their doubt about the police explanation that Scott’s shooting was necessary and justified.

Dozens of people on Sunday stopped by a makeshift memorial near the site where Scott died.