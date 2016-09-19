Agencies

EGYPT

Egypt freezes activists’ assets

A court has upheld a decision to freeze the assets of several prominent human rights campaigners. Saturday’s ruling by a Cairo court comes amid a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent launched after the 2013 military ouster of former president Mohamed Morsi. Authorities have jailed thousands of people, mainly Islamists, but also leading secular and liberal activists. The five activists named in the court ruling include Gamal Eid and Bahey eldin Hassan, who head two well-known human rights organizations, as well as investigative reporter Hossam Bahgat, also the founder of a rights group.

UNITED STATES

‘GOT’ tipped for Emmys first

Blood and guts fantasy epic Game of Thrones (GOT) was yesterday tipped to triumph as the most successful show ever at the coveted Emmy Awards, TV’s equivalent of the Oscars. The HBO series already has nine statuettes from last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, which mainly reward behind-the-scenes personnel, giving it a total haul over the years of 35 — more than any other drama series. When Emmys in top categories are handed out at a glitzy evening ceremony in downtown Los Angeles, experts predict the show will pass the 37 won by sitcom Frasier.

ITALY

Hospitality recipe for safety

Pope Francis has encouraged Europeans to welcome refugees, calling authentic hospitality “our greatest security against hateful acts of terrorism.” Francis on Saturday spoke to alumni of Jesuit schools in Europe who were in Rome for a conference on refugees. Telling his audience that more than 65 million people are forcibly displaced around the world, he advised going “beyond mere statistics.” He said each refugee “has a name, a face and a story, as well as an inalienable right to live in peace and to aspire to a better future” for their children.

FRANCE

False alarm sparks closures

Parts of central Paris were on Saturday cordoned off after a false alarm triggered a major security operation, police said. Government security alert app SAIP warned citizens that a police operation was under way in Saint-Leu church in the busy shopping district of Chatelet and advised people to stay away. Minister of the Interior Bernard Cazeneuve issued a statement confirming the false alarm and said that “the circumstances around the intervention” had yet to be determined. Security forces had responded to a call that claimed hostages had been taken in the church, Ministry of the Interior spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told BFM TV.

HAITI

Former president passes out

Former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide was hospitalized late on Friday after passing out on a stage where he was supporting Fanmi Lavalas presidential candidate Maryse Narcisse, the political faction he founded decades ago. Senator Nenel Cassy said that Aristide passed out as he was preparing to speak on behalf of Narcisse in Cap-Haitien. He said the 63-year-old was hospitalized, but quickly regained consciousness and was in stable condition. Aristide collapsed as backers of competing presidential candidate Moise Jean-Charles rushed through a crowd gathered for the Lavalas party and tore down pictures of Narcisse and Aristide. Critics accuse Aristide of breaking promises to help the poor, allowing corruption fueled by drug trafficking and masterminding attacks on opponents with armed gangs.