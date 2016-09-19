Stabbing attack at US mall ends with suspect’s death

AP, ST CLOUD, Minnesota

Eight people were injured during a stabbing attack at a Minnesota shopping mall that ended with the suspected attacker — who was dressed in a private security uniform and made references to Allah — shot dead by an off-duty police officer, authorities said.

St Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson said during a news conference shortly after midnight that eight people were taken to St Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the attack first reported at about 8:15pm on Saturday at the Crossroads Center in St Cloud, Minnesota. One person was admitted. No further details were released.

Anderson said an off-duty police officer from another jurisdiction shot and killed the unidentified suspect, who was armed with a knife and wearing a private security firm uniform at the time of the attack.

Anderson did not say where the off-duty officer serves.

Anderson also said the suspect made at least one reference to Allah during the attack and asked at least one person whether they were Muslim.

However, Anderson declined to call the attacks an act of terrorism, saying the motive for the attacks is not known yet.

“We will be diligent and get to the bottom of this,” Anderson said, adding that St Cloud Police had prior contact with the suspect, but only related to traffic stops.

The mall remained on lockdown following the incident, but authorities expected those remaining inside to be released early yesterday.

Photographs and video of the mall taken hours after the incident showed groups of shoppers waiting to be released, including some huddled together near a food court entrance.