Thirteen nations start drive to end fishing subsidies

AFP, WASHINGTON

The US and 12 other nations on Wednesday announced the start of a drive at the WTO to eliminate harmful fishing subsidies that contribute to ocean depopulation.

The announcement fell on the eve of an annual conference in Washington on ocean governance and environmental preservation.

In a joint statement, the representatives of the 13 nations, which included Australia, Norway, Singapore and landlocked Switzerland, said they would begin talks to develop a WTO agreement on transparency and reporting of fisheries subsidies.

The countries said in a joint statement that 31 percent of the world’s fisheries were operating at biologically unsustainable levels, with 58 percent at maximum levels with no room to grow.

“Fisheries subsidies, estimated to be in the tens of billions of dollars annually, create significant distortions in global fish markets and are a major factor contributing to overfishing and overcapacity and the depletion of fisheries resources,” the group said.

“To address this urgent concern, we are taking action with the goal of eliminating harmful subsidies, including those subsidies that contribute to overfishing and overcapacity,” as well as illegal and unregulated fishing, the statement said.

The WTO negotiations also will aim to strengthen the reporting and transparency of fishery subsidies.

US Trade Representative Michael Froman said the coalition was trying to ensure the long-term sustainability of global fisheries, which support more than 50 million workers.

Another 3 billion people rely on food from the ocean as a significant source of protein.

A EU study in 2013 estimated that global fisheries subsidies totaled about US$35 billion in 2009, with the EU as the top provider with more than US$5.5 billion, followed by Japan, China and the US, each with more than US$4 billion. Russia provided about US$2.3 billion, while Micronesia provided about US$2 billion in fishery subsidies.

The announcement did not say which nations might be targeted for the alleged subsidies.

Additional reporting by Reuters