Two human rights groups criticize UN over refugees

AP, UNITED NATIONS

The planned outcome document for next week’s UN summit on refugees falls short of what is needed to deal with the massive crisis, two prominent human rights groups said on Tuesday.

In separate statements, Human Rights Watch called the draft of the final document “a missed opportunity,” while Amnesty International accused member states of stripping away any proposals of substance.

“The UN summit has been sabotaged by states acting in self-interest, leaving millions of refugees in dire situations around the world on the edge of a precipice,’’ Amnesty International secretary-general Salil Shetty said.

Amnesty said the outcome document had been rendered toothless after member states removed a clause asking governments to resettle 10 percent of the world’s refugees each year, thus making sure there was no obligation to take in a specific number of people.

Leaders from around the world are to meet in New York on Monday to discuss what to do about the world’s more than 21.3 million refugees — more than any time since World War II.

The next day, US President Barack Obama is to host a Leader’s Summit, in the hope of raising money for refugee initiatives.

“Millions of lives hang in the balance,” Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth said. “This is not just about more money or greater resettlement numbers, but also about shoring up the legal principles for protecting refugees, which are under threat as never before.”

Human Rights Watch said it was particularly concerned about the risk to the bedrock foundation of refugee protection: Not forcibly returning refugees to places where they would face persecution.

The group said that so far this year it has documented cases of refugees pushed back at borders in Jordan and Turkey, and the harassing and deregistering of Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan.

Kenya has also declared that it will close the world’s largest refugee in camp pushing Somalians to return home.

In related news, Save the Children said if the 65.3 million people currently displaced around the globe were considered a single country, it would be the world’s fastest growing with one of the youngest populations. It would also be the 21st most populous.

In a report issued on Tuesday entitled Forced to Flee: Inside the 21st Largest Country, the international aid organization details the challenges facing displaced people and also highlights their potential.

“Imagining all displaced people as citizens of one country recognizes their value as equal members of a global society and draws attention to the massive scale of the issues they face,” Save the Children president and chief executive Carolyn Miles said.