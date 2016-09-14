Philippines says US defense agreements intact

Reuters, MANILA

The Philippines yesterday moved to shore up relations with the US with guarantees that a treaty between them would be honored and security ties were “rock solid,” despite Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s railings against Washington.

The firebrand leader launched more verbal salvos on Monday about what he called atrocities under US colonial rule, calling for the pullout of US special forces stationed in the south that he said were complicating counter-insurgency operations.

Duterte is hugely popular at home for his brash remarks and take-charge style, but his frequent tirades against Washington, including calling US President Barack Obama and his ambassador to Manila a “son of a bitch,” have tested a relationship of strategic importance to both sides.

Philippine Minister of Foreign Affairs Perfecto Yasay said Duterte’s remarks, including that the southern Philippines “would never have peace” while allied with Washington, were not a signal that a pact between them would be abrogated.

“The president has said ... that we will respect and continue to honor our treaty obligations and commitments,” Yasay said in a radio interview.

As his administration scurried to put out fires, Duterte followed up with a guarantee of his own, saying the Philippines would not “cut our umbilical cord” with allies, but would pursue its own path.

“We are not, we could never be, just a small country and to be shouted at or lectured upon,” he said at an air force event.

It was the latest sign of the abrasive former lawyer hinting at taking decisive measures, then later ruling them out, adding to concerns in Washington about his volatility.

At an official ceremony on Monday, Duterte said US special forces could become high-value targets for Abu Sayyaf rebels notorious for kidnapping foreigners.

However, the military said in a statement that the exit of a “token” number of Special Forces personnel would leave the broader defence programs with the US intact.

“Philippine-US defense relations remain rock solid,” armed forces spokesman Brigadier-General Restituto Padilla said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Monday emphasized shared concerns and interests with the Philippines, then took a thinly veiled swipe at Duterte, appearing to compare him US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“Elections do say a lot about what kind of person is going to represent your country on the international stage,” he told reporters.