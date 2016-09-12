Agencies

SPAIN

Thousands protest bullfights

Thousands of people on Saturday took to the streets of Madrid to demand an end to the centuries-old tradition of bullfighting. The protest came after the anti-bullfighting lobby managed to obtain a ban on a famous festival that ends with a bull being speared to death. The regional government of Castilla y Leon in June banned the killing of bulls at town festivals, in a move that targeted the northern region’s controversial Toro de la Vega festival, where horsemen chase a bull and spear it in front of onlookers. The protesters held up banners saying: “Bullfighting, the school of cruelty” and “Bullfighting, a national shame.” A spokesman for the Party Against the Ill-Treatment of Animals said it was “time to end bullfighting and all other bloody spectacles.” “Bulls feel and they suffer,” said Chelo Martin Pozo, a 39-year-old from Seville who took part in the rally. “Bullfights are a national shame and if they represent me, then I am not Spanish.”

UNITED STATES

Deck collapse injures 30

Police say 30 people have been hurt after a deck collapsed at an off-campus party at a house near Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. No major injuries were reported. Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said police received numerous calls at about 11:13pm on Saturday of multiple people hurt. He says a third-floor deck of a house collapsed onto a second-floor deck, which then fell onto a first-floor deck. Foley says the injured were sent to area hospitals, but that the most serious injury was a broken arm. The building is owned, but not run by Trinity.

CANADA

Heat kills dogs at daycare

Fourteen dogs on Saturday died in pet daycare and boarding facility after a mechanical malfunction caused heat to continuously enter their kennels, Playful Paws Pet Center in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, said. A “travesty of life” happened, and its staff are reaching out to the dogs’ owners, it said on Facebook. “We love our dogs and each of our team is trying to personally cope with this terrible loss.” It is not clear how long the heat was on before the dogs died or whether the center would compensate the owners.

UNITED STATES

Naked bike ride held

Thousands of bicyclists dared to be bare for Philadelphia’s annual nude ride promoting positive body image, cycling advocacy and fuel conservation. About 3,000 people on Saturday gathered for the eighth annual Philly Naked Bike Ride, setting off from a park near the Philadelphia Museum of Art and peddling past such popular spots as Independence Hall and Rittenhouse Square. The ride featured people sporting underwear, body paint, glitter or nothing at all. Some riders concerned about being recognized by their parents or coworkers wore masks. “It’s a really open and fun way of destigmatizing nudity,” said Oren Eisenberg, who was riding nude for the fifth time.

BELARUS

Vote for parliament opens

Voters went to the polls yesterday to choose a new parliament, selecting from 448 candidates for the 110 lower-house seats that were being contested. Critics say that tight restrictions on campaigning and state control of the news media inhibit a genuinely free election. About 25 percent of the electorate have cast ballots early, according to the Central Election Commission, despite concerns that early balloting could be a mechanism for state manipulation of the results.