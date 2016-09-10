Agencies

UNITED NATIONS

IAEA report clears Iran

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday reported that it has found no violations of a deal meant to crimp Tehran’s ability to make atomic arms. However, touching on one potentially sensitive area, the agency said that Iran had begun manufacturing rotor tubes for centrifuges. For the 5,060 low-tech centrifuges now producing limited amounts of fuel-grade enriched uranium in Iran, Tehran must use spare parts stripped from old or idle machines. In a report obtained by The Associated Press, the atomic energy agency said it wants to keep a close eye on how many rotor tubes are being made and for what models of centrifuges, to make sure they are being produced only in quantities and for machines allowed under last year’s nuclear agreement.

SWEDEN

Stockholm not wooing NATO

The government yesterday reiterated its stance that the country should not seek NATO membership, following an opposition push to join the military alliance in light of increased tensions with Russia in the Baltic region. As part of a defense agreement between the center-left government and three opposition parties the government had commissioned a report evaluating the country’s defense and security stance. While the report is still to be published later today, the government said the nation would not change its long tradition of neutrality by joining the organization.

HONDURAS

Sixth suspect arrested

Authorities said they have arrested the sixth, and last, suspect among those sought for allegedly carrying out the killing of environmental activist Berta Caceres last March. Caceres led the defense of the Gualcarque River, which is considered sacred by the Lenca people, and her fight succeeded in blocking the proposed Agua Zarca hydroelectric dam. The activist, who had been awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize for her work to preserve land, was shot to death on March 3 by assailants who invaded her home. Announcing the latest arrest, Ricardo Castro, head of Honduras’ criminal investigation unit, identified the suspect as 21-year-old Elvin Heriberto Rapalo Orellana, also known as “El Comanche.”

UNITED STATES

Man hid wealth, police say

Police said an Ohio man who claims he is worth US$120 million and is the son of a late Iranian prince hid his wealth in order to collect food stamp payments and Medicaid. WKYC-TV reported (http://on.wkyc.com/2cytPTL) authorities last week raided the sprawling, 743m2 suburban Cleveland home of Ali Pascal Mahvi. For two years Mahvi’s family collected about US$300 per month in food stamps. They also received Medicaid. However, officials said the family has numerous bank accounts with a combined value of more than US$4 million that were not disclosed when he applied for benefits.

UNITED STATES

Grackles fall from the sky

Health officials in Massachusetts are trying to figure out what caused a large flock of birds to fall out of the sky and onto a Boston street. NECN (http://bit.ly/2cdLHTc) reported that 46 songbirds were found on Thursday in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood. Some of the grackles were found dead, while others were sick. The Animal Rescue League of Boston said it went to the neighborhood after residents reported birds falling from the sky and a sick cat. The cat was later euthanized.