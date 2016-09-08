Syria opposition wants al-Assad out in half year

Reuters, LONDON

Syria’s main opposition negotiating group would reject any deal struck by Russia and the US on Syria’s fate if it is very different from its own proposed transition plan, the group’s general coordinator, Riyad Hijab, said yesterday.

The High Negotiations Committee, which is backed by Riyadh and Western powers and has been involved in stalled UN-mediated peace talks, was presenting its road map to a new political settlement for Syria in London.

The proposed process would start with six months of negotiations to set up a transitional administration made up of figures from the opposition, the government and civil society. It would require Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to leave office at the end of those six months.

The transitional body would then run the country for 18 months, after which there would be elections.

“If what the Russians and the Americans agree upon is very much different from what the Syrians aspire to, then we shall not accept it,” Hijab said.

“It’s not a question of keeping [al-]Assad in for six months or one month or one day, in this transitional period. The Russians and Americans know that. They know the position of the Syrian people, they have sacrificed a lot and they will not give up this demand. There cannot be a solution in Syria unless it is a solution that satisfies the aspirations of the Syrian people,” he said.

British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson said the group’s proposals offered the first credible picture of a peaceful Syria without al-Assad.

“There is still a chance that this vision can be made to work,” Johnson wrote in a column in yesterday’s Times newspaper.

“If the Russians and Americans can together create a ceasefire, then the talks can restart in Geneva with the difference, perhaps, that all sides will by then have seen at least the scaffolding of a post-Assad Syria,” he wrote.

Moscow and Washington are backing opposite sides in the five-and-a-haf-year-old conflict, with the Russians fighting on al-Assad’s side, while the US backs opposition groups and insist al-Assad must go.

The two powers have been negotiating in recent days, with US President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting for 90 minutes on Monday on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in China, but failed to reach an agreement.