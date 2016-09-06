FEATURE: Poor Hungarian town eyes Suleiman riches

AFP, SZIGETVAR, Hungary

The recent discovery of the tomb of Suleiman the Magnificent, considered the greatest Ottoman ruler, has raised hopes of a tourism boom in one of Hungary’s most impoverished areas.

From hammam baths and crumbling minarets to battle site memorials and ruins of mosques, traces of the nation’s 150-year stretch (1541 to 1699) in the Ottoman Empire are not hard to find in Hungary, but many Hungarians see them as relics of a dark period during which the nation’s flourishing renaissance era was extinguished.

As a result, few of the Ottoman monuments have so far been promoted by the Hungarian authorities. Suleiman’s case could change that.

Experts confirmed in July that excavations begun two years ago in the struggling town of Szigetvar, close to the Croatian border, had revealed the tomb of the 16th-century ruler.

Suleiman died aged 71 on Sept. 7, 1566, during an epic battle with the mainly Croatian defenders of Szigetvar castle that depleted his forces hoping to quickly advance on Vienna, the capital of the Habsburg Empire.

Tomorrow, senior government officials from Hungary, Croatia and Turkey are due to join thousands of visitors to Szigetvar to commemorate the 450th anniversary of the siege.

“This town is dying, young people are leaving or have already left for Germany or London, but Suleiman can bring in jobs, income and tourists,” said Norbert Pap, head of the team of researchers whose excavations uncovered the tomb.

“Szigetvar may be on the periphery now, but 450 years ago it was on the main street of European history,” said Pap, a geographer and historian at Pecs University.

Born in 1494, Suleiman, whose reign from 1520 to 1566 was the longest of any sultan, greatly expanded the Ottoman Empire, annexing large swathes of the Balkans, the Middle East and northern Africa.

Taken ill before his final battle, Suleiman was found dead in his imperial camp, located an hour’s walk east of the castle, according to contemporary accounts.

His body, later removed to Istanbul, was drained of its internal organs and heart, which were buried and later built over by a tomb. While his body was laid to rest in Istanbul, his heart and other internal organs were buried at the site of his death and later covered by a tomb.

Around the tomb the town of Turbek grew, the only settlement that the Ottomans built from scratch during their reign in Hungary. However, at the end of the 17th century both the town and the tomb were wiped off the map by the Habsburgs.

Until 2012 that is, when Pap secured funding from the Turkish government to use technology to try find them.

A few days before Christmas 2014 a geophysics survey of a site nestled beneath vineyards and orchards 4km to the east of Szigetvar castle returned results that set Pap’s pulse racing.

“It showed the presence of buildings, just under the grass, matching positions on the medieval maps of Turbek and all of them pointing very precisely toward Mecca,” Pap said.

Excavations gradually uncovered the remains of Turbek: the walls of a mosque, a tomb, dervish monastery cloisters, as well as a wealth of silver coins and fragments of clothing, pottery, glass and metal.

The evidence became overwhelming and by July this year experts in Turkey were also convinced.

“Finally we could say for certain that we had found Suleiman’s tomb,” Pap said.