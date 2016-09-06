Islamic State expelled from Turkish border

AFP, ANKARA

Islamic State (IS) militants were expelled from their last positions along the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey said on Sunday.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said his nation’s forces and Syrian rebels had pushed back “terrorist organizations” on its southern border with Syria, depriving IS of a key transit point for recruits and supplies.

“From Azaz to Jarabulus, our 91km border has been completely secured,” Yildirim said during a televised speech while visiting the southeastern city of Diyarbakir.

The news comes as Syrian government troops renewed the siege of rebel-held parts of Aleppo on Sunday.

The more than five-year conflict has become increasingly complex, involving not only regime and rebels, but international backers on both sides, Kurdish forces, extremists and now Turkey.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier “rebels and Islamist factions backed by Turkish tanks and warplanes” had taken several villages on the Turkish-Syrian border “after the IS withdrew from them, ending the IS’ presence ... on the border.”

Ankara began an operation inside Syria on Aug. 24, using tanks and war planes to back opposition fighters with special forces also providing support.

Turkey’s success is likely to deliver a blow to the Syrian Kurdish YPG, which has been gaining territory in Syria’s north after working with the US-led coalition against the extremist force.

However, Ankara considers the YPG a “terrorist” group and has been alarmed by its expansion along the border, fearing the creation of a contiguous, semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey would not allow a “terror corridor” on its southern border.

With Turkey’s rapid success in less than two weeks, his position looks stronger with territory in between the two Kurdish “cantons” of Afrin and Kobane now in the hands of Ankara-backed rebels.

The loss of the Turkish border would also deprive the IS of a key transit point for recruits and supplies, though the group continues to hold territory in both Syria and Iraq.

Syrian state media said the army and allied forces had taken an area south of Aleppo, severing the sole route left into the eastern neighborhoods held by the opposition.

“The armed forces in cooperation with their allies took full control of the military academy zone south of Aleppo and are clearing the remaining terrorists from the area,” state television said, citing a military source.

It said the advance “cut all the supply and movement routes for terrorist groups from southern Aleppo province to the eastern neighborhoods and Ramussa.”

The development leaves about 250,000 people living in rebel-controlled parts of the city cut off from the outside world once again, and would raise new fears about a humanitarian crisis in Aleppo.

Once Syria’s economic powerhouse, the city has been ravaged by the war that began with anti-government protests in March 2011.

It has been roughly divided between government control in the west and rebel control in the east since mid-2012, but in recent months regime forces slowly began to encircle the east.

In July, they severed the only road into the rebel neighborhoods, the key Castello Road running from the Turkish border in the north, creating food and fuel shortages.

The siege prompted international concern, with aid agencies urging 48-hour ceasefires to ensure humanitarian access.