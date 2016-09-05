Agencies

CHINA

Putin gifts Xi ice cream

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday brought a chilly gift for his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping (習近平), as they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit: a tub of ice cream. “I promised to bring it for you. And I’ve brought you a whole box of ice cream,” Putin said. Xi thanked the Russian president for his “kindness,” before adding that he had developed a taste for Russian ice cream on his many official visits to Moscow.

UNITED STATES

Clown sightings irk locals

Reported sightings of silent, menacing clowns in northeastern South Carolina might be part of a horror movie publicity stunt or an elaborate hoax, but they are no laughing matter for parents and police. Over the past two weeks, residents have told authorities they have spotted clowns on at least eight occasions. One theory is that the clowns are connected to the release of the independent horror movie 31 by director Rob Zombie. A preview of the movie, which features a gang of sadistic clowns, screened on Thursday evening at a theater in Greenville. Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller told reporters that investigators do not know if the sightings had any connection with the movie, whether it was one or more people looking for “kicks” or something more sinister.

UNITED STATES

Couple puts child in dryer

Police say they have arrested a North Carolina mother and her boyfriend after they put a child under 12 into a clothes dryer. Burlington Police Sergeant Jennifer Matherly said in a news release that the child suffered minor injuries and was given to relatives after officers investigated the case on Friday. Matherly said the child’s mother, 25-year-old Heather Rowland, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse and her boyfriend, 37-year-old Eric Chambers, is charged with assault on a child under 12. Both remain in jail after bond was set. It was not known if they had attorneys.

UNITED STATES

Jail visitor shoots officers

Two unarmed officers were critically injured after being shot by a visitor in the lobby of a central California jail, authorities said on Saturday. Correctional Officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan were shot in the head and neck areas during a struggle with a man who tried to cut to the front of the visitors’ line and refused to take a seat when he began pacing near a secure area of the Fresno County jail, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said. Officers from the secured areas inside the jail ran to the lobby, where a lieutenant fired shots at the gunman, identified as 37-year-old Thong Vang. Botti said Vang returned fire, but no one was hit. When confronted by sheriff’s deputies and a Fresno police officer, Vang dropped his weapon and told authorities he wanted to be arrested, Botti said.

FRANCE

Mother held after baby dies

A British mother was on Saturday arrested after her five-month-old baby was found dead during a family holiday in southwest France, a judicial official said. The woman in her 30s and her husband were staying with their two children, the baby and a three-year-old, at a holiday home in the Bayonne area. Saturday was the last day of their week-long holiday and the father woke up early and left the bedroom which all four were apparently sharing, the official said. The mother got up around 9am and it was then that the father discovered that the baby was dead.