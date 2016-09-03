Turkey removes 8,000 security personnel from duty

AFP, ANKARA

Turkey removed nearly 8,000 security personnel from duty late on Thursday, according to state media, as the purge continued of those suspected of links to the failed coup on July 15.

A total of 7,669 police were removed along with 323 personnel in the gendarmerie, which looks after domestic security.

Turkey accuses US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen and his Hizmet movement of ordering and conducting the failed putsch, which left 240 people dead — excluding 24 coup-plotters.

Ankara also accuses him of running a “parallel state” and his followers of infiltrating state institutions.

Gulen denies all the accusations.

Turkey embarked on an all-out purge of state bodies in the wake of the coup to rid the country of what Erdogan calls the “virus” of Gulen’s influence.

The latest purge was not just limited to the security forces. Nearly 520 people were also removed from the religious affairs directorate, according to the official gazette.

On Thursday, 543 prosecutors and judges had been dismissed as part of the investigation into those linked to the movement, bringing the total of those removed from the judiciary to 3,390, NTV channel reported.

The gazette also decreed that any judge or prosecutor who voluntarily retired could apply to return within the next two months.

Another 820 military personnel — not including generals or admirals — were dismissed, the Turkish Ministry of Defence said earlier on Thursday, quoted in Turkish media, with 648 of those under arrest.

A total of 4,451 military personnel have been dismissed since July, including 151 generals and admirals.

Since the attempt, tens of thousands within the judiciary, military, education system and police force have been removed, detained or arrested after being accused of having links to the movement or the coup itself.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim last month said that 40,000 people had been detained with more than 20,000 remanded in custody.