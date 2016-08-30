Wild tourists bedevil US national parks

AP, YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming

Tourist John Gleason crept through the grass, four small children close behind, inching toward a bull elk with antlers like small trees at the edge of a meadow in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

“They’re going to give me a heart attack,” said Gleason’s mother-in-law, Barbara Henry, as the group came within about 10m of the massive animal.

The elk’s ears then pricked up and it eyed the children and Washington state man before leaping up a hillside. Other tourists — likewise ignoring rules to keep 22m from wildlife — picked up the pursuit, snapping photographs as they pressed forward and forced the animal into headlong retreat.

Record visitor numbers at the nation’s first national park have transformed its annual summer rush into a sometimes dangerous frenzy, with selfie-taking tourists routinely breaking park rules and getting too close to Yellowstone’s storied elk herds, grizzly bears, wolves and bison.

Law enforcement records obtained by reporters suggest such problems are on the rise at the park, offering a stark illustration of the pressures facing some of the US’ most treasured lands as the US National Park Service marks its 100th anniversary.

From Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains to the Grand Canyon of Arizona, major parks are grappling with illegal camping, vandalism, theft of resources, wildlife harassment and other visitor misbehavior, according to the records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

In Yellowstone, rangers are recording more wildlife violations, more people treading on sensitive thermal areas and more camping in off-limit areas. The rule-breaking puts visitors in harm’s way and can damage resources and displace wildlife, officials said.

Recent events at Yellowstone grabbed national headlines: A Canadian tourist who put a bison calf in his SUV hoping to save it, ending with wildlife workers euthanizing the animal when they could not reunite it with its herd.

Three visitors from Asia cited on separate occasions for illegally collecting water from the park’s thermal features. A Washington state man killed after leaving a designated boardwalk and falling into a near-boiling hot spring.

The flouting of park rules stems from disbelief among visitors that they will get hurt, Yellowstone Superintendent Dan Wenk said.

“I can’t tell you how many times I have to talk to people and say, ‘Step back. There’s a dangerous animal,’ and they look at me like I have three heads,” he said.

Beyond incidents that lead to citations are many more that result in warnings. More than 52,000 warnings were issued last year, up almost 20 percent from the year before.

Washington state resident Lisa Morrow’s son was among the children Gleason led toward the elk. Despite safety advisories — and numerous examples of visitors getting gored by bison, mauled by bears and chased by elk — Morrow declared herself unafraid of the park’s wildlife.

She said she was eager to see a grizzly up close.

“I want to see one right there,” Morrow said, pointing to a spot about 1m away. “I’d throw it a cookie.”

Wenk said the rise in popularity of social media complicates keeping visitors safe.

“You take a picture of yourself standing 10 feet [3m] in front of a bison, and all of a sudden a few hundred people see it, and it’s reposted — at the same time we’re telling everybody wildlife is dangerous,” Wenk said. “They get incongruous messages and then it happens. They get too close, and the bison charges.”