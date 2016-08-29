Agencies

Militant’s relative charged

Investigators have handed preliminary terrorism charges to the brother-in-law of one of the extremists who attacked the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo last year. Mourad Hamyd, 20, was arrested on a French warrant in Bulgaria last month on suspicion he was trying to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group. He has denied the allegations. The Paris prosecutor’s office on Saturday said that he was given preliminary charges of association with terrorist criminals. Hamyd is the brother-in-law of Cherif Kouachi, one of two brothers who attacked Charlie Hebdo’s Paris office in January last year, killing 12 and shocking the nation. A high-school student at the time, Hamyd was briefly detained on suspicion of having a role in the attack, but classmates said he was in school.

MEXICO

Gangster’s nephew killed

A nephew of one of the leaders of the powerful Sinaloa cartel was murdered, the state prosecutors’ office said on Saturday, the latest attack on the group’s family members. Edgar Juvanny Parra Zambada, 42, the nephew of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, was shot dead alongside another victim on Friday, the prosecutors said. Parra, a seafood merchant, was killed by two unidentified assailants after a car chase in the streets of Culiacan, Sinaloa state. Earlier this month, one of the sons of Joaquin “Chapo” Guzman, the imprisoned Sinaloa cartel leader facing extradition to the US, was among a group of people abducted from a restaurant in the Mexican tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta.

UNITED STATES

Hit man’s execution stayed

A convicted hit man scheduled to be put to death on Wednesday for a murder-for-hire plot that left a woman dead more than 23 years ago has received a reprieve from a state appeals court — the second he has received within a week of an execution date. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday voted 5-2 to issue a stay of execution in the case of Rolando Ruiz. Presiding Judge Sharon Keller and Judge Michael Keasler dissented without comment. Judges Barbara Hervey and Kevin Yeary did not participate in the ruling. Ruiz, 44, had gotten within an hour of a lethal injection in 2007 when a federal appeals court intervened. Evidence showed Ruiz collected US$2,000 to kill Theresa Rodriguez of San Antonio in 1992 at the request of her husband, Michael, and a brother-in-law in a life insurance scheme.

UNITED STATES

Plane lands with one engine

A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Orlando, Florida, on Saturday morning made an emergency landing due to a major problem with one of its two engines. Flight 3472 from New Orleans diverted the airplane to Pensacola, Florida, after the pilot detected something had gone wrong with an engine, according to a Southwest statement. The jet, a Boeing 737-700, landed in Pensacola around 9:40am with no apparent injuries to the 99 passengers or five crew members on board, according to Southwest. Pictures taken from the plane and posted online made it appear that part of the engine had blown apart, but Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz said there was no explosion. He said Southwest will work with investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause. It is rare for Southwest or any other major airline to have such serious engine trouble, airline consulting firm Boyd International’s president Michael Boyd said. “It’s a one-off, almost unheard of,” Boyd said.