Filipino ‘shabu’ addict risks being shot for a fix

AFP, MANILA

Pedicab driver Reyjin dives into a neighbor’s house for a quick methamphetamine fix, fearful of taking a bullet to the head in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal war on drugs but unable to quit.

More than 2,000 people have died violent deaths since Duterte took office two months ago and immediately implemented his ruthless plans to eradicate drugs, ordering police to shoot dead traffickers and urging ordinary citizens to kill addicts.

The bloodbath has seen unknown assailants kill more than half the victims, according to police statistics, raising fears that security forces and hired assassins are roaming through communities and shooting dead anyone suspected of being involved in drugs.

Armed police constantly circle in Reyjin’s Manila slum community, but he continues to smoke the highly addictive methamphetamine known as “shabu” that Duterte has warned is destroying the lives of millions of poor Filipinos.

“It’s scary because I could be next,” said the gaunt, gap-toothed 28-year-old, speaking to reporters on the condition that his identity not be revealed for security reasons.

The father-of-three said two masked motorcycle gunmen riding in tandem on a motorcycle had shot dead a woman who sold small amounts of drugs to him and other residents.

“She was sitting in the alley when she took two bullets to the head,” he said.

Such riding-in-tandem murders are one of the most common forms of killings by the shadowy assassins.

Often a piece of cardboard, with “drug peddler” or “drug addict” written on it, is placed on the corpse.

This has led to the war on crime becoming known as “cardboard justice.”

Meanwhile, police have reported killing 756 people they have branded drug suspects.

Philippine National Police Chief Ronald de la Rosa has repeatedly defended his officers, insisting they only kill when their own lives are in danger.

However, two policemen have been charged with murder over the jailhouse deaths of a father and son, who autopsies showed to have been beaten so badly before being shot that their limbs were broken.

The UN, the US government and human rights groups have expressed alarm at the bloodshed, with some critics warning the Philippines is in the midst of a reign of terror as authorities act with no regard for the law.

Duterte and Dela Rosa have repeatedly said that they are acting within the boundaries of the law, while accusing their critics of siding with the drug traffickers and ignoring the devastating consequences of what they describe as a national shabu crisis.

They say most of the unexplained deaths are being carried out by drug syndicates waging war on each other.

Yet on the day he was sworn into office, Duterte gave a speech to a crowd in a Manila slum in which he called on them to kill drug addicts in their own community.

In an address to a group of drug addicts who had surrendered to police last week, Dela Rosa called on them to kill their suppliers and burn down their homes. Dela Rosa later apologized for the comments, saying they were made because he was angry, but they nevertheless added to an atmosphere of a dramatic breakdown in the rule of law.

In Reyjin’s Manila slum community, the violence and security presence has slowed the drug trade and made shabu more expensive.

However, lots is still available, in what could be a worrying sign for Duterte who vowed during the election campaign that he could completely wipe out the trade within six months.