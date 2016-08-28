French towns defiant after court repeals Burqini ban

AFP, MARSEILLE, France

French resort towns were defiant after a ban on the Burqini in a Riviera town was overturned, vowing to keep the restrictions in place and continue imposing fines on women who wear the full-body swimsuit.

In a judgement expected to lead to bans being overturned in about 30 coastal towns, the State Council, France’s highest administrative court, on Friday ruled the measure was a “serious and clearly illegal violation of fundamental freedoms.”

The suspension of the ban on the Muslim swimsuit, which has triggered a fierce debate in France and sparked critical headlines around the world, was welcomed by the UN, while a French Muslim group said that it was a “victory for common sense.”

However, the ruling, which only applied to the ban imposed by Villeneuve-Loubet, was quickly dismissed by several other towns, including Nice, which vowed to keep the restrictions in place and continue imposing fines on women who wear the full-body swimsuit.

In its decision, the court said local authorities could only introduce measures restricting individual freedoms if wearing the swimsuit on beaches represented a “proven risk” to public order.

The judges said there was no such risk in the case concerning Villeneuve-Loubet, a resort between Nice and Cannes.

Police action to fine Muslim women for wearing Burqinis on beaches in several towns, including in the tourist resorts of Nice and Cannes, has triggered a fierce debate about women’s rights and the French state’s strictly guarded secularism.

“From now on, it is up to everyone to take responsibility for cooling off, which is the only way to avoid public order disturbances and to try and live together,” French Minister of the Interior Bernard Cazeneuve said.

However, the ruling provoked defiance from several Riviera resorts, which pledged to continue imposing fines.

In recent weeks, about 30 French municipalities decided to ban access to public beaches “by anyone not wearing proper attire, which is respectful of good morality and the principle of secularism and not respectful of the rules of hygiene and bathing security.”

Nice said it would “continue to fine” women wearing the Burqini, while far-right Frejus Mayor David Rachline insisted his ban was “still valid,” telling reporters there was “no legal procedure” against his ruling.

Ange-Pierre Vivoni, Socialist mayor of the Corsican town of Sisco, said his Burqini ban, introduced this month following a confrontation between Moroccan bathers and locals, would also remain “for the safety of property and people in the town, because I risked having deaths on my hands.”

Amnesty International said Friday’s court decision had “drawn an important line in the sand.”

“These bans do nothing to increase public safety, but do a lot to promote public humiliation,” said Amnesty’s Europe director John Dalhuisen, who added that it was time that French authorities “drop the pretense” that the ban was about protecting women’s rights.

The debate has split both the left and the right, with former French president Nicolas Sarkozy calling for a nationwide ban on the Burqini, while former French prime minister Alain Juppe has expressed opposition to “an exceptional law.”

The ruling Socialists are also divided, with French Minister of Education, Higher Education and Research Najat Vallaud-Belkacem and French Minister of Health Marisol Touraine concerned over the “drift” in the local orders, while French Prime Minister Manuel Valls backed the mayors.