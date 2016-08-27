Man in only underwear crashes car into airplane

Reuters

A man was arrested after he stripped down to his boxer shorts, scaled a fence and rammed a pickup truck into a Southwest airplane parked at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, police said.

Two crew members suffered minor injuries on the Southwest Airlines flight, bound for Denver, Colorado, when the man drove the truck into the plane’s nose gear, Omaha Airport Authority Chief of Police said.

The unidentified man was taken into custody and there was no suggestion the incident was an act of extremism, police said.

Airport security personnel had noticed a man “acting in a bizarre manner” near the perimeter of the airport. The man then stripped down to his boxer shorts, climbed over a fence and ran onto an airport runway as officers gave chase, police said.

The man then jumped into a parked truck, which had its engine running, and drove it into the nose gear of the plane. He was apprehended by police, airport police said.