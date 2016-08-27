Home / World News
Sat, Aug 27, 2016 - Page 7　

Striking miners kill Bolivian minister

BLOCKADE:A vice minister was kidnapped and possibly tortured following the killings of two protesters in clashes with police, deaths that likely heightened strike tensions

AP, LA PAZ, Bolivia

Miners clash with the police as they run from clouds of tear gas during protests in Panduro, Bolivia, on Thursday. Government officials said that the striking miners kidnapped and beat to death Vice Minister of Government Rodolfo Illanes after he traveled to the area to mediate in the bitter conflict over mining laws.

Photo: AP

Striking miners in Bolivia kidnapped and beat to death the country’s deputy interior minister after he traveled to the area to mediate a bitter conflict over mining laws, officials said.

Bolivian Minister of Government Carlos Romero called it a “cowardly and brutal killing” and asked that the body of Bolivian Vice Minister of Government Rodolfo Illanes be turned over to authorities.

Illanes was “savagely beaten” to death by the striking miners, Bolivian Minister of Defense Reymi Ferreira told Red Uno TV, his voice breaking.

Earlier, Romero had said that Illanes had been kidnapped and possibly tortured, but was not able to confirm reports that he had been killed by the striking informal miners, who are demanding the right to associate with private companies, among other issues.

The fatal beating follows the killings of two protesters in clashes with police, deaths that likely escalated tensions in the strike.

Illanes had gone to Panduro, 130km south of La Paz, to open a dialogue with the striking miners, who have blockaded a highway there since Monday.

Thousands of passengers and vehicles were stranded on roads blocked by the strikers.

Officials said he was taken hostage by the miners on Thursday morning.

At noon on Thursday, Illanes said on Twitter: “My health is fine, my family can be calm.”

There are reports that he had heart problems.

Bolivia’s informal or artisan miners number about 100,000 and work in self-managed cooperatives. They want to be able to associate with private companies, which is prohibited.

The government argues that if they associate with multinational companies they would cease to be cooperatives.

The National Federation of Mining Cooperatives of Bolivia, once strong allies of Bolivian President Evo Morales, went on an indefinite protest after negotiations over the mining legislation failed.

This story has been viewed 120 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top