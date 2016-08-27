Aftershocks hit Italy as rescue hopes dwindle

AP, AMATRICE, Italy

Strong aftershocks yesterday rattled residents and rescue crews alike as hopes began to dwindle that firefighters would find any more survivors from Italy’s earthquake.

The first funerals were scheduled to be held for some of the 267 dead.

Some of hard-hit Amatrice’s crumbled buildings developed more cracks after the biggest aftershock of the morning struck at 6:28am.

The US Geological Service said it had a magnitude of 4.7, while the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology measured it at 4.8.

The aftershock was preceded by more than a dozen weaker ones overnight and was followed by another nine in the subsequent hour — some of the nearly 1,000 aftershocks that have rocked the seismic area of Italy’s central Apennine Mountains in the two days since the original earthquake on Wednesday.

Rescue efforts continued through the night, but more than a day and a half had passed since the last person was extracted alive from the rubble.

While Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hailed the fact that 215 people had been rescued since the earthquake struck, officials reported only a steadily rising death toll that early yesterday stood at 267.

Nevertheless, Italian Civil Protection operations chief Immacolata Postiglione insisted that the rescue effort continued in full, “in search of other people trapped in the rubble.”

Italian news reports said the first funerals were to be held yesterday for some of those killed: in Rome, for the son of a local police chief, and in Pomezia Terme for two grandmothers and their two grandchildren.