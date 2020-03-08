More than half of women surveyed said they have experienced workplace discrimination, such as being pressured to answer questions about their plans for marriage and parenthood or being judged by their appearance, a poll released on Thursday by online job bank yes123 showed.
The survey, which focused on gender equality and women’s influence in the workplace, found that 62.2 percent of respondents have experienced gender discrimination during a job interview. The No. 1 experience they reported was being asked when they would get married and have kids, followed by being criticized for their height, weight or appearance, and being asked about their relationship status.
The poll showed that 65.6 percent of respondents reported a gender pay gap, with a difference of NT$6,591 per month between men and women for equal work.
The poll showed that 68.7 percent of respondents said they are financially independent, with an average monthly income of NT$34,590, while 31.3 percent said they are not, with an average monthly income of NT$28,003.
The survey showed that 68.8 percent of respondents said they feel overburdened, reporting their main sources of stress as having to do household chores after work and on their days off, not being able to afford a home and struggling to make ends meet.
Yes123 spokesperson Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) said that although most women have a university degree, they lack the opportunity to exercise their expertise in the workplace and earn an equal wage.
For example, data show that more men work in high-tech industries, which often pay well, suggesting that there is room for growth in those sectors in terms of gender equality, Yang said.
To build a more gender-friendly work environment, employers should take the initiative in offering women the same opportunities afforded to men, such as international job assignments, or roles in business negotiations and contract-signing efforts, Yang said.
The government should also provide workers parent subsidies, as well as elder-care benefits, home-buying assistance and measures that help women easily return to the workplace after giving birth, Yang added.
The nationwide poll, conducted from Feb. 19 to Monday, targeted women aged 20 or older through online questionnaires. It collected 1,176 valid samples and had a margin of error of 2.86 percentage points.
