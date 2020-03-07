The Taipei District Court on Wednesday turned down appeals to lift travel bans imposed on Hong Kong businessman Lam Yuk (林旭) and Chinese national Su Jianfeng (蘇劍鋒), who prosecutors said are suspected of working for the head of a Chinese spy ring in Taiwan.
Taipei prosecutors said that Lam and Su were working for Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, Kung Ching (龔青), in a case related to self-proclaimed Chinese spy William Wang Liqian (王立強), and all four were placed under travel restrictions as part of an ongoing investigation into the case.
Lam’s and Su’s lawyers said that as the two have no connections to Xiang and have not breached the National Security Act (國家安全法), the travel restrictions imposed on Feb. 11 should be lifted.
Prosecutors on Wednesday said that Lam is a Hong Kong resident who has entered and exited Taiwan numerous times, making him a flight risk.
Su is also a fight risk, they said, adding that the travel restrictions should remain in place.
Lam said that as a business owner and head of a business association in Hong Kong, his company would incur massive losses and he would lose his position in the association if he is unable to return to Hong Kong.
Su said he has several businesses in China, which have sustained losses because of his long absence.
The two reiterated that they had not engaged in any national security related matters in Taiwan.
Taiwanese authorities are still investigating the allegations by Wang, who in November last year defected and sought political asylum in Australia.
Wang said he worked for China Innovation Investment Ltd, of which Xiang is the executive director and Kung an acting director.
Wang told Australian media that the firm is a shell company “whose founding mission was to infiltrate Hong Kong, but was later tasked with influencing elections in Taiwan.”
He said that Xiang is in reality a Chinese spy who oversees espionage activities, intelligence gathering and other covert operations in Taiwan.
Following Wang’s assertions, Taiwanese authorities on Nov. 24 stopped Xiang and Kung ahead of their flight to Hong Kong and took them in for questioning.
They subsequently placed Lam and Su under investigation as well.
NO CLUSTERS: Taiwan, which will always need to stop diseases from other nations, has done a good job of containing the coronavirus, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are only the tip of the iceberg, as some patients only exhibit mild or no symptoms, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday, when sharing responses given in an interview with Japanese media. Chen yesterday wrote on Facebook that he received interview questions on Wednesday at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei from the Japanese-language Sankei News about Taiwan’s experience in dealing with COVID-19, the nation’s push for participation in the WHO and his reaction to China’s response to the virus. Taiwan has done a good job of containing the virus, said Chen, an epidemiologist by
DRIVERLESS: Autonomous vehicles are a solution to a shortage of nighttime bus drivers, officials said, with tests being conducted on Xinyi’s dedicated bus lanes The Taipei Department of Transportation yesterday announced that it would start road tests for autonomous buses in May and allow city residents to take part in the trial services beginning in September. The city government is looking to automated buses as a solution to the shortage of nighttime public vehicle drivers, officials from the transportation and information technology departments told a news conference. Following the signing of a letter of intent between the city government and Turing Drive Co last year, the company submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs its “trial project for uncrewed vehicles with innovative technology.” The ministry on
Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force aircraft on Friday afternoon flew over the sea southwest of Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said. An unspecified number of Chinese H-6 bombers at about 4pm flew over the region before entering the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement. Soon after entering the Bashi Channel, the bombers returned to an unspecified base through the same route, the ministry said. The ministry said that it monitored the flights closely with its advanced joint surveillance system, and reported no irregular action from the aircraft. China has carried out an increasing number of
MORE WORK TO DO: The database only includes information on cases taken to court and does not include details of other victims who were executed without trial Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) presided over 3,195 military court cases during the White Terror era, the most on record, the Transitional Justice Commission said yesterday as the Taiwan Transitional Justice Database went online. The database has records and photographs of victims of political persecution during the White Terror era, as well as the names and ranks of perpetrators, in the hope of enlightening the public about how such trials were conducted, the commission said. It allows analysis using certain subsets of data, such as ethnicity, gender, place of residence and charge, it said. Then-chief of general staff Chou Chih-jou (周至柔) presided over 2,506 cases,