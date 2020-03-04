Tourism agency promotes romantic Kaohsiung sites

By Ko Yu-hao and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau is this month promoting romance-themed destinations in the city to boost tourism.

People who post on the bureau’s Facebook page from certain locations in the city and tag two friends would be eligible to enter a contest, the bureau said, adding that it has prepared NT$200,000 in prizes.

As businesses in the city that rely on tourism have taken heavy losses due to COVID-19, the bureau said that it hopes to encourage more Taiwanese to visit Kaohsiung by offering discounts and promotions.

Some facilities are offering 90 ping (297.5m2) suites for about NT$2,000 per night, it said.

The bureau said that it is promoting two tour routes: one takes visitors toward the city’s mountainous areas and the other focuses on sites near the coastline.

The mountain route passes through Siaogangshan Skywalk Park (崗山之眼), Thread of Sky (一線天), Moon World (田寮月世界), Shoushan Love Lookout (壽山情人觀景台), Shou Shan Zoo and Shoushan National Nature Park (壽山國家自然公園), bureau Director Chiu Chun-lung (邱俊龍) said.

The other route takes visitors to sites including the Whale in Love installation on the Love River (愛河), a white shipping container cafe, a light show on the river, the Zone 767 boat ride area on the river and the KW2 Carousel (棧貳庫白色旋轉木馬), he said.

People who post from any of these locations and tag two friends could win a voucher for free accommodations for two, or a voucher for studio wedding photographs, Chiu said, adding that there were a total of 100 room vouchers and three photo packages.

Several vendors at these locations are also offering buy-one-get-one-free discounts on Saturday next week and March 15 for the White Day weekend, he said.

Visitors to the city this month can expect discounted room rates at several hotels, including the Howard Hotel, the Han Hsien International Hotel, the Grand Hi-Lai Hotel, the Fullon Hotel, the Chateau de Chine and Hotel Cozzi, Chiu said.

Five-star, double-occupancy rooms at these hotels would start at NT$2,800 per night and standard rooms at some hotels would start at NT$699 per night, he added.