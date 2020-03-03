Virus Outbreak: Dogs, cats can be tested for virus if needed: COA

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Pet dogs and cats can be tested for COVID-19 and results can be known within 24 hours, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said yesterday, but added that such testing is not necessary unless required by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The Hong Kong Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department on Friday announced that a pet dog tested weak positive for COVID-19, raising concerns about the possibility of infections of dogs and cats.

The council on Sunday said that there have been no reports of house pets or other domesticated animals having been infected with COVID-19, or any evidence that the virus could spread from pets to humans.

Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine director-general Tu Wen-jane (杜文珍) yesterday reiterated the position after a meeting with quarantine officials, veterinarians and other experts.

Despite the low risk, the council has set up a procedure for testing tissue samples from pets, with the process similar to that for humans, said Lee Fan (李璠), a researcher at the council’s Animal Health Research Institute.

Dogs and cats might be tested for the virus when the CECC confirms that their owners have been infected and when the animals also show symptoms, Lee said, adding that the institute would not conduct such tests unless required to by the CECC.

There is also no scientific literature showing that pet dogs or cats contracting SARS “under natural circumstances” over the past 17 years, National Taiwan University veterinary medicine professor Liu Chen-hsuan (劉振軒) said.

Dogs and cats exhibit symptoms similar to those of humans when they catch a cold, but it is not known whether that is also the case in COVID-19, given that animals have different receptors, he said.

The pets of people under home quarantine should be separated from their owners, just like their relatives, the council said.