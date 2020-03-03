Penghu’s Cimei Township wants to impose visitor fee to deal with trash

By Liu Yu-ching and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Following a record number of tourists last year, Penghu County’s Cimei Township (七美) plans to charge visitors a fee to help combat record amounts of trash and alleviate its soaring disposal costs.

The township, famous for the Twin-Hearts Fish Trap (雙心石滬), said it plans to impose fees on tourist ferries after becoming one of the nation’s most popular tourist destinations, although such a move is at least a year away.

The fee would be included in part of the ferry ticket, with tour group members being charged NT$25 per person, and individual travelers paying NT$30 per person, Cimei Mayor Lu Chi-chun (呂啟俊) said last week, adding that the money would only be used for cleaning services and tourism-related infrastructure, he said.

The proposal still has to be reviewed by the township council, and, if passed, would provide a notice period for ferry operators, but the earliest it could be imposed would be next year, he added.

The proposal has won backing from Penghu County Councilor Chen Hui-ling (陳慧玲) and the Marine National Park Headquarters, which manages the South Penghu Marine National Park, who have long pushed for a fee policy to promote sustainability.

However, some tourism operators criticized the idea, warning that it could reduce visitors.

Nearly 700,000 to 800,000 people visited the Seven Beauties Tomb (七美人塚) in the township when the admission fee was NT$20 each, but fewer than 300,000 visited after the fee was raised to NT$30, the operators said.