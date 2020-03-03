Premier says NHI system must survive, and give all Taiwanese equal treatment

By Lin Hui-chin and Chung Li-hua / Staff reporters

The National Health Insurance (NHI) system cannot have unreasonable expenses if it is to last, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, one day after a Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker and a health reform group called for changes to the National Health Insurance Act (全民健康保險法) to tighten eligibility requirements for the program.

The system, which has been widely praised by other nations, cannot be allowed to collapse, and Taiwanese should receive equal treatment, Su said as he visited the Central Epidemic Command Center in Taipei.

By law, people who have lived in Taiwan for six months with proof of residence or have a regular employer can be covered by the NHI system.

During former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration, the Ministry of Health and Welfare expanded the definition of proof of residence to include entry and exit permits and loosened eligibility requirements for Chinese nationals, including the dependents of Chinese spouses of Taiwanese.

Different governments might have different considerations, but if the ministry’s administrative order has surpassed the act, then it should be re-examined, Taiwan Medical Alliance for Labor Justice and Patient Safety chairman Chu Ning-wei (儲寧瑋) said on Sunday.

DPP Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) on Sunday said that he has long wanted to close the loophole that allows Taiwanese who spend most of their time abroad and do not pay taxes in Taiwan to be included in the NHI system for a low price, but his proposals did not make it onto the legislative agenda.

He plans to submit another proposal targeting people who spend less than six months per year in Taiwan and do not have proof they have paid taxes here, he said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said the caucus believes the subject can be discussed.

It would be fairer for taxpayers if migrant workers, foreign students and Taiwanese who live abroad, but do not pay taxes to be considered when discussing eligibility for coverage, he said.

Different eras have different ways of thinking, National Health Insurance Administration Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said.

Additional reporting by Wu Su-wei