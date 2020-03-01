Virus Outbreak: Railways announce protective steps

By Cheng Wei-chi and Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporters

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) yesterday each announced new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mass gatherings and sitting on the ground are banned in the hall at Taipei Main Station, effective from 3pm yesterday until April 30, the TRA said in a statement, adding that it would also stop leasing the hall as a venue for events during the period.

The new measures were put in place as the Central Epidemic Command Center was promoted from a “level 2” to a “level 1” government entity on Thursday, and because the flow of visitors at the station is intense, it said.

The agency would post notices about the new measure around the hall, while its personnel would work with police to increase patrolling, it said, adding that cleaning would also be carried out more frequently.

Separately, the TRTC said that an infrared thermal sensor has been set up on a trial basis at the entrance next to the No. 2 visitor information center at Taipei Main Station to monitor passengers’ temperatures.

If the infrared sensor picks up a person with a temperature of more than 37.5°C, the person would be re-examined with an ear thermometer, the company said, adding that if the person is confirmed to have a temperature of more than 37.5°C, it would help them seek treatment at a hospital.

All the company’s personnel stationed at the Taipei MRT metropolitan rail system, Maokong Gondola, Taipei Children’s Amusement Park and the Taipei Arena are required to wear masks when on duty, the company added.

They have also increased disinfection of station facilities, including train carriages, automatic ticket machines, elevators and escalators, automated teller machines, restroom doorknobs and toilets, it said.

On Wednesday last week it began providing alcoholic solution at the entrances of MRT stations and its affiliated businesses for visitors to use to as a sanitizer, it said.

Additional reporting by CNA