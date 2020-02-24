Police arrest 674 suspects, seize weapons in Taoyuan

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taoyuan police have arrested 674 suspected gang members, and seized illegal weapons and drugs, Taoyuan police chief Chen Kuo-ching (陳國進) told a news conference on Saturday.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) at the news conference praised Chen and the officers who took part in the raids as they displayed the seized items — 11 handguns, one Uzi submachine gun, 186 bullets of different calibers, as well as pouches of heroin, amphetamine, ketamine and other illegal drugs.

The suspects, who include alleged members of the Bamboo Union and Heavenly Way Alliance gangs, were handed over to Taoyuan prosecutors, Chen said, adding that they face charges of organized crime, extortion, coercion and assault, as well as illegal drug and firearms possession.

In other news, Keelung police yesterday captured a man surnamed Hsieh (謝), 47, who is suspected of strangling his wife surnamed Tseng (曾), 45, to death with electrical cord.

The couple had been fighting and Tseng had obtained a restraining order against her husband and filed for divorce after he beat her, but they were still living together as they awaited bureaucratic procedures, investigators said.

The couple’s daughter found her mother’s body at their home in Hualien on Friday, they said.

Hsieh the same day took a train to Keelung to hide, investigators said.

In a separate case, the New Taipei City District Court approved prosecutors’ request to detain a man surnamed Kuo (郭), 65, after his wife, surnamed Lin (林), 57, was on Saturday found stabbed to death in their residence in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋).

Kuo did not attempt to flee and was detained at the scene of the crime, police said, adding that he apparently had mental problems and could not clearly explain what happened as police gathered evidence.

In another case, police yesterday detained a man surnamed Su (蘇), 55, in the city’s Shulin District (樹林) for allegedly burning his Vietnamese girlfriend to death on Monday last week.

Su met the woman surnamed Hoang, 22, at an eatery where she was working, but their relationship soured when she began to take on other jobs, including working as a masseuse, police said.

Su told police that Hoang had deceived him, as she had not told him that she was married.

Su bought two containers and filled them with gasoline before pouring it on Hoang and allegedly setting her alight, police said.