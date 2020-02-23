Home / Taiwan News
Sun, Feb 23, 2020 - Page 2　

Eight honored for language work

CARRYING THE TORCH:YouTuber Tsai A-ga, whose videos have been viewed more than 19 million times, was recognized for his daily videos teaching Hoklo

By Rachel Lin and William Hetherington  /  Staff reporter, with staff writer

Lee Hsiu-chien, son of Taiwanese lyricist Lee Lin-chiu, on Friday sings Longing for the Spring Breeze at a Ministry of Education ceremony where Lee was recognized for promoting the Hoklo language (also known as Taiwanese).

Photo: Lin Hsiao-yun, Taipei Times

The Ministry of Education on Friday gave awards to eight people and two groups for their contributions to promoting local languages.

Lee Hsiu-chien (李修鑑) — the 72-year-old son of Taiwanese lyricist Lee Lin-chiu (李臨秋) — was recognized for promoting Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese).

While receiving his award Lee Hsiu-chien said that to him, speaking Hoklo felt “like singing — it sounds nice and it moves people emotionally.”

YouTuber Tsai A-ga (蔡阿嘎), 36, was also recognized for promoting Hoklo, becoming the first person to receive the award for language contributions made through social media.

“I have spoken Hoklo as a habit since I was little. I hope many more people, young and old, can enjoy this language and share my passion for it,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Education Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟) said that Friday was significant, as it was International Mother Language Day, and the one-year anniversary of the National Languages Development Act (國家語言發展法).

The ministry has conferred language-contribution awards since 2008, and to date has given awards to 148 people and 35 groups, Lin said.

The ministry commended Tsai — whose real name is Tsai Wei-chia (蔡緯嘉) — for successfully fostering interest in Hoklo among young people.

Tsai, who makes videos on the everyday happenings of his life, has a unique talent through which he has aroused an interest among people in their mother language, it said.

“When I started making videos, I noticed that more and more young Taiwanese were strangers to Hoklo. Starting in 2011, I have made daily videos to teach Hoklo expressions,” Tsai said.

Tsai’s videos have been viewed more than 19 million times.

Lee Lin-chiu — who is best known for his lyrics to the song Longing for the Spring Breeze (望春風) — was heavily influenced by his own father’s passion for Hoklo and Taiwanese culture in general, Lee Hsiu-chien said.

Lee Lin-chiu helped bring back Taiwanese folk songs that had been popular during the 1930s, the ministry said.

The ministry this year also recognized children’s storybook writer Chang Chieh-ming (張捷明).

Chang, who has been called the “Hans Christian Andersen of Hakka children’s stories,” has had a significant effect on children’s education in Taiwan, the ministry said.

Hakka magazine manager and chief editor Chang Yi-pin (張義品) was also recognized, the ministry said, adding that Chang Yi-pin’s Hakka camps have helped a revival of the language in the past few decades.

Chien Shih-lang’s (簡史朗) research on the Thao language and culture was recognized as being crucial in the face of a dwindling Thao population, the ministry said.

It also recognized Sediq community school principal Chan Su-e (詹素娥) for her work in preserving and promoting the Sediq language, and for her work on a “Taiwanese Aboriginal Languages Wiki.”

Group awards were conferred on the Rotary Club of Taipei Metro East and Taipei Municipal Dali Elementary School, the ministry said.

