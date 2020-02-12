Huang Kuo-hua fined NT$1,000 for defacing currency

By Cheng Shu-ting and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwan Independence Party Chairman Huang Kuo-hua (黃國華) was fined NT$1,000 by the Taoyuan District Court’s summary court on Jan. 30 for destroying New Taiwan dollar bills, the Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported on Monday.

Investigators in February last year alleged that Huang had defaced NT$200 bills at his home in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) by printing his name, the green “Taiwan nation” flag used by independence advocates and mashadan (馬莎丹) — a name he devised for a proposed currency for an independent Taiwan — on them.

Huang pleaded innocent and told the court that “the Republic of China has no administrative authority on the island of Taiwan.”

Writing on and stamping the currency constituted creating a supplement to the national currency, rather than being an act of destruction, and therefore did not constitute a crime, he said.

However, the judge said Huang had demonstrated an intent to destroy national currency in contravention of the Provisions on Damaging and Duplicating National Currency (妨害國幣懲治條例).