Virus Outbreak: COA sets aside NT$5bn for farmer loans amid outbreak

By Chien Hui-ju and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

More than NT$5 billion (US$166.21 million) in loans has been allocated for the agriculture, animal husbandry and recreational agriculture sectors as the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in China weighs on exports, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said yesterday.

Produce, livestock and aquaculture farms, as well as farmers’ associations, export companies and other agriculture-based enterprises, are eligible to apply for the loans, COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) told a news conference in Taipei.

The allocation of NT$5.03 billion might increase if agricultural losses continue due to the outbreak, Chen said, adding that the loans have a preferential interest rate of between 0.79 percent and 1.68 percent.

Applicants can opt for extended loan periods, as well as interest-only loans of two to three years, the council’s Department of Planning said.

Through government subsidies, recreational agriculture enterprises and fisheries are eligible for interest-free loans of six months with an interest rate of 1.29 percent, the department said.

The recreational agriculture industry has experienced a 20 to 30 percent decline in revenue since the Lunar New Year holiday, it added.

Industries affected by the outbreak are to be offered professional training programs on broadening their market appeal by holding themed events, installing electronic ticketing and expanding their client base, the department said.

The council would assist efforts by enterprises to expand into markets outside of China, Chen said.

A subsidy of NT$6 per kilogram is being offered by the council on exports — by sea or air — of custard apples to China, he added.

The council is offering a subsidy of NT$40 per kilogram on transport fees for exports of grouper or East Asian four-finger threadfin to Malaysia, Singapore and Japan, Chen said, adding that exports to the US and Australia would receive a subsidy of NT$50 per kilogram.

The council is in talks with markets and other groups to ensure that farmers would not have losses during the first week of school, scheduled to start on Feb. 25, Chen said, adding that consumption that week is expected to total 1,750 tonnes of produce, including 120 tonnes of eco-friendly produce.

This amount is being set aside for distribution centers that service schools because of a shorter harvest time and sales difficulties, the department said.

Stores, hypermarkets and military units in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County could purchase the remaining produce, the department said.

Food banks and other charities would be provided eco-friendly produce based on supply available, it said.

The council said that it is also encouraging buyers to use online platforms, adding that this change could boost gross agricultural revenue by NT$1 billion or more nationwide.

The council said it is focusing on stabilizing agricultural prices.