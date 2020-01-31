Virus Fears: Cruise operators boosting Taiwan-based services

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A number of cruise ship operators are increasing their Taiwan-based services from next month to April following a novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

Hong Kong-based Genting Cruise Lines yesterday announced that from Feb. 11 to April 14, its World Dream (世界夢號) cruise ship, a 150,000-tonne vessel that is part of its Dream Cruise series, would be departing from the Port of Keelung.

The SuperStar Aquarius, a member of the Star Cruise series, would move its home port from the Port of Keelung to the Port of Kaohsiung, and offer a series of cruise ship tours to other East Asian countries, the company said.

The company made the announcement after Royal Caribbean International announced that it was moving its home port for its 168,000-tonne Spectrum of the Seas from Shanghai to Taiwan next month following the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Industry observers said that Genting’s announcement was a strategic move in the face of competition from the Royal Caribbean.

Genting estimated that its Keelung-based and Kaohsiung-based cruise ship service could jointly service 300,000 passengers this year.

Following forecasts that Japan’s cherry blossom peak season this year would be from March 23 to April 4, the company said that it has arranged a five-day tour to Japan with stops in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, and Kagoshima on Kyushu Island.

Visitors also have a choice of a six-day tour with stops in Seto Inland Sea, it said.

The company is offering special tour prices for visitors joining other cruise ship tours leaving before Feb. 28.

Royal Caribbean, on the other hand, has yet to announce tour plans for the Spectrum of the Seas.

The vessel offers several innovative entertainment facilities, such as Sky Pad, which combines virtual reality and bungee trampoline.

Statistics from Taiwan International Ports showed that the nation’s cruise ship passengers reached 1,050,758 last year, making it the second-largest source of cruise ship travelers in Asia.

Carnival Corp’s Majestic Princess is also using Keelung as its home port this year.