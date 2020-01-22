Foundation hopes holiday boosts giving to disabled

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

As the Lunar New Year approaches, the Children Are Us Foundation yesterday said that it hopes people will consider donating part of the money they receive in red envelopes during the holiday to its efforts to assist people with intellectual disabilities.

Founded in 1995, the foundation said that over the past 25 years it has helped many people with intellectual disabilities develop skills, provided them with job opportunities and empowered them to live independently.

Studies have shown that people with intellectual disabilities begin showing signs of aging and developing chronic illnesses sooner than others, the foundation said, adding that after they reach the age of 35, their physiological functions begin to decline rapidly.

At the same time, their parents, who are often their primary caregivers, might be entering old age, it said.

The foundation has launched an initiative specifically aimed at helping the about 200,000 families in Taiwan in such situations, it said, adding that it hopes to raise NT$15 million (US$500,033) for the project this year.

The foundation said that it has filmed a video with actor Lee Lee-zen (李李仁) to promote its fundraising campaign.

At a news conference in Taipei, Lee urged people to support the foundation’s fundraising efforts by donating a portion of their red envelope money or by spreading the word about the campaign.

Tasa Meng Corp has pledged to donate NT$20 each time the video is “liked” and shared through the foundation’s Facebook page from today, the foundation said.

People who make a one-time donation of NT$1,800 or more or commit to a monthly donation of NT$300 for one year would receive a free throw pillow, it added.