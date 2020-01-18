Kaohsiung indicts 27 over street violence

Staff writer, with CNA

The Kaohsiung Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday indicted 27 people, including online streamer Lien Chien-yi (連千毅) and alleged gangster Cheng Yu-jen (鄭又仁), following an incident of street violence in the city last year.

Lien and his employees, along with Cheng and alleged gang associates, were charged with damaging vehicles and shop windows when they clashed on Sept. 19 last year, breaching the Organized Crime Prevention Act (組織犯罪防制條例) and the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例), the office said.

Investigators alleged that Lien had directed his employees to fire their guns in the street, causing public fear and panic, the office said.

The violence was a result of an online conflict between Cheng and Lien, who often deleted comments or issued apologies to his followers during the feud, prosecutors said.

Cheng and Lien were arrested on Sept. 23 last year, but Cheng was released on bail of NT$350,000, while Lien was held, prosecutors said.

In a separate matter, Lien was accused of abducting one of his employees and ordering others to smash the person’s left hand with a baseball bat, over an alleged affair between the man and one of Lien’s female associates, the office said.

Lien is allegedly a member of the Sun Union in the Kaohsiung branch of the Heavenly Way Alliance gang, the office said.

From September to October last year, police seized a cache of weapons from Sun Union members in Kaohsiung and Miaoli, including two pistols, 35 rounds of ammunition and 17 knives, as well as 15 baseball bats, prosecutors said.