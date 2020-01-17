DPP lawmakers confident of pushing policy goals

By Hsieh Chun-lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers said they are confident in the party’s ability to push through implementation of policies, both old and new, that would better the nation, following President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-election.

DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) will serve until May 20 and there is no reason for him to leave the post earlier, given his good leadership, Tsai told reporters at the Presidential Office in Taipei who asked about expectation that she would become the party’s chair again.

DPP legislators were unanimous that Tsai’s second term should focus more on strengthening the economy, defense and foreign diplomacy.

Tsai’s first term has “improved governmental constitution” and the administration can now focus on policy implementation for the New Southbound Policy, the Long-term Healthcare 2.0 and the “five plus two” innovative industries, Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said on Tuesday.

The “five plus two” innovative industries refers to the plans to develop an Asian Silicon Valley, biomedical tech, green energy, industry 4.0 [robotics], defense and aviation, as well as innovative agriculture and a “circular economy.”

Obtaining entry to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the resumption of the US-Taiwan Trade and Investment Framework Agreement are goals to pursue, Wang said.

Significant government effort are required to persuade the public that Taiwan’s interests are kept in mind when it seeks overcome key obstacles — such as imports from five Japanese prefectures or imports of US pork — and smoothing Taiwan’s way to participating in region-wide economic organizations, he said.

The strengthening of the national defense sector in 2023, the year in which the US has agreed to deliver all of the F-16 jets it has sold Taiwan, and when the indigenous submarine program is scheduled to deliver its first submarine, would help stimulate the economy, Wang said.

These developments would help the public see that the economy and social welfare are improving, he added.

Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) said that Tsai’s campaign platforms for her re-election bid should take priority, with the order of the platforms and promises to be discussed by the Presidential Office, the Executive Yuan, the DPP and the DPP caucus.

In second place should be legislation regarding judicial reforms, national security and amendments to the Mining Act (礦業法) left over from the previous legislative session, she added.

Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) said the DPP continued legislative majority means that the government must take full responsibility.

A single party cannot satisfy the demands of a pluralistic society and instead of asking what to reform or change next, it is better to focus on the process of change and how to soothe the conflicts over profits, Chung said.

The government’s reforms are not without basis, from autocracy to pluralism to further transition of values, it is a process of managing and adjusting the focus and degree of the reforms, he said.

How to make adjustments and designate resources or administrative positions to balance the old and new is a choice that the DPP has to face and ultimately make, he said.