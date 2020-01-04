Tamsui Line to permit large pets

Staff writer, with CNA

Passengers on the Taipei MRT metropolitan rail system’s Tamsui Line would be allowed to carry pets categorized as medium-sized or large starting today, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp said.

However, the animals must be carried either in a pet stroller, cage, box or other approved container, and would be only allowed in the first and last cars on trains, the operator said.

The company defined a medium-sized or large pet as one that can fit into a carrier that does not exceed 210cm as the sum of its length, width and height.

For strollers, the measurements would exclude the frame and wheels, the firm said.

Passengers with pets in carriers ranging between 175cm and 210cm would be required to pay NT$80 per ride, while there would be no charge for those in carriers smaller than 175cm, the company said.

Pets can currently be transported free of cost on all trains in the network as long as their carriers not do not exceed 140cm, it said.

The new regulations are to be introduced today on a six-month trial basis on weekends only on the Tamsui Line, also known as the Red Line, the company said.

However, it did not specify what kinds of pets would be allowed on the MRT, saying only that a notice would be posted on bulletin boards in MRT stations.