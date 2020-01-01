Taiwanese among leaders driving change in Asia

Staff writer, with CNA

CNN has named Taiwanese LGBT rights advocate Weng Yu-ching (翁鈺清) as one of the five young leaders driving change in Asia.

The international news outlet published the list on its Web site on Thursday, describing last year as one of youth activism and highlighting the work of Weng, 24, as well as other advocates in Hong Kong, South Korea, India and Myanmar who are fighting for social issues.

Weng said she was standing among thousands of LGBT advocates, many draped in rainbow flags, on May 17 last year, when legislators passed a law legalizing same-sex marriage in Taiwan.

When the law was passed, the crowd erupted in cheers, said Weng, who works at the non-profit organization Taiwan Marriage Equality Coalition.

The moment was the culmination of many years of work by advocates, to which she contributed seven years of her life, she said.

Classmates at her all-girls high school had discussions on gender and LGBT issues, while a few of her friends came out as gay and shared with her the difficulties they faced, Weng said.

She applied to volunteer at the pride parade in her hometown, Kaohsiung, and volunteered at an LGBT support hotline after moving to Taipei for university, she said.

When her graduation in June 2018 coincided with increased referendum campaigning by anti-LGBT groups, which demanded a separate law for same-sex marriage and a ban on LGBT-inclusive education, she decided to make advocacy her full-time job and started working at the coalition, Weng said.

She told CNN that there is still much work to be done, such as providing more resources to young LGBT people in rural areas.

Nonetheless, she said she is happy that the movement has come this far and that she has received wedding invitations from same-sex couples.

“We’re the first in Asia” to legalize same-sex marriage, Weng told CNN. “I’m very proud of my country.”