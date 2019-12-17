HPA recommends 240ml of milk two times every day

By Wu Liang-yi and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

People should drink 240ml of milk two times a day to get enough protein and calcium, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said yesterday, adding that most Taiwanese do not have enough calcium in their diet.

The HPA cited guidelines it introduced in October that recommend what people who frequently eat out should order at Taiwanese or Western-style breakfast shops to ensure a balanced and nutritious first meal of the day.

People can order one cup of fresh milk tea without sugar, or one glass bottle of long-life milk, and consume another 240ml later in the day, it said.

Soybean milk is not a substitute, as its nutritional value is different, the HPA said.

People should add a fist-sized serving of fruit to their breakfast — although that would likely have to be sourced elsewhere, as breakfast stores typically do not sell fruit — and avoid eating the same fruit too often to get a variety of fiber, vitamin C and phytochemicals, which are antioxidants, the agency said.

People should eat a serving of vegetables that is slightly bigger than a fist with all three meals of the day, as they have fiber to help keep the digestive system healthy, it said, adding that salad or toast with fresh vegetables are recommended at a Western-style breakfast shop and a clay-oven roll or Taiwanese omelet with vegetables are recommended at a Taiwanese store.

However, vegetables in meals at breakfast stores do not meet the daily minimum amount, so more should be eaten at lunch and dinner, it said.

For starch, the recommended portion size is the same as for vegetables and many options are available at breakfast shops, including radish cakes, toast, clay-oven rolls and Taiwanese omelets, it said.

For protein, people should eat a portion of about the size of the palm at every meal, it said, adding that pork toast or smoked chicken salad with egg at a Western-style store would meet that standard, while at a Taiwanese store, a clay-oven roll with pork or a Taiwanese omelet with an extra egg would suffice.

A teaspoon of nuts and seeds, or an amount about the size of the thumb below the knuckle, would suffice for a single meal, although the entire day’s recommended intake can be eaten in one sitting, it said.