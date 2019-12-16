Taipei steps up enforcement of pet leash regulations

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei City Animal Protection Office has stepped up weekend patrols in popular parks and at public attractions this month to enforce the city’s animal leash regulations, the office said yesterday.

Pet owners are required to keep their animals on a leash, or place them in strollers or carriers in public areas, with the exception of designated dog parks where dogs can run free, according to the Taipei Regulations on Animal Protection and Autonomy (台北市動物保護自治條例).

Pet owners who fail to use a leash or carrier could face a fine of NT$2,000 to NT$10,000, according to the regulations.

Although the leash rules have been in place since 2015, some owners have continued to allow their pets to roam freely in public places, which increases the risk of the animals or people being hurt, and affects road safety, the agency said.

From January to the end of last month, about 468 dogs and cats have been killed on the roads of Taipei, it said.

The office urged pet owners to follow regulations for the safety of their pets and other people, and encouraged those who see irresponsible owners with unleashed pets to call the office at (02) 8789-3064, ext. 5, or the 1999 Citizen Hotline.