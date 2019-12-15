Talent show gives those with hearing impairment a stage

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

Dozens of people with hearing impairment, along with their families, yesterday gathered in Taipei to see the results of their performances in a talent show.

The annual event is now in its seventh year, hearing aid provider and event host Clinico said.

The Performers included sisters Chen Yen-jung (陳妍蓉) and Chen Ssu-ching (陳楒晴), eight and seven years old respectively; Yeh Chun-ping (葉君萍), 40; Yang Ting-yu (楊婷淯), 13; Yeh Chun-ho (葉俊和), four; Lin Fei-yang (林飛揚), 12; Chen Yu-lin (陳宥霖), 10; and Huang Yi-chen (黃苡真), five, Clinico said.

Yeh Chun-ping lost hearing in her left ear about 10 years ago, but was initially optimistic, she said.

However, after experiencing hearing loss in her right ear as well, shortly after she turned 38, she began to feel scared and shut herself off from others, she said.

When the medical team at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital told her she could receive a cochlear implant, her hope was reignited, she said, adding that with the encouragement and support of Clinico audiologists she has been able to continue pursuing her passion for music.

The company’s courses have helped people as young as four months old, as well as people in their 80s, Clinico speech therapist Wang Wen-hui (王文惠) said.

Clinico uses early intervention and rehabilitation to help those with hearing impairment build confidence and adapt to everyday life, the company said.