Taiwan News Quick Take

ELECTIONS

Ballot paper released

The Central Election Commission yesterday released the three-way ballot paper for the Jan. 11 presidential election and set a 10pm deadline for completing the vote count. The results are to be streamed live on the commission’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, with all of the results expected to be published by 10pm, commission Chairman Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) said. In the interest of transparency, representatives of the parties and candidates would be stationed at polling stations throughout the nation to observe the voting process, he said. The commission also announced that the official presidential campaign period would run from today to Jan. 10. The 28-day campaign period is in accordance with the Presidential and Vice Presidential Election and Recall Act (總統副總統選舉罷免法), but it is usually not rigidly enforced, which has led to calls for reform. It is intended to limit the period in which a wide range of campaign-related activities, such as political rallies and opinion polls, can be conducted.

DIPLOMACY

Prague passes motion

The Prague city council in the Czech Republic on Thursday passed a motion to establish sister city ties with Taipei. The council voted 39-0 to approve the motion, with two abstentions. Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib announced last week that he would sign a sister city agreement with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) next month when Ko visits the Czech capital and looks to boost bilateral trade, tourism, and cultural and educational exchanges between the two cities. Prague plans to send students to Taipei to learn Mandarin, as well as to study Taiwan’s digitization of healthcare and the development of its metro systems, Hrib said. Prague Zoo expects to be gifted a pangolin by Taipei, he added. Prague terminated its sister city agreement with Beijing in October after a dispute over the removal of the “one China” clause.

CRIME

Prisoner sent to Denmark

Ministry of Justice officials on Wednesday handed over an unnamed prisoner to Danish authorities so that the man could serve the remainder of his sentence in his home nation — the first transfer between the two nations. The Danish national, who is serving a nine-year jail term after being convicted of drug offenses, was placed in the custody of two Danish police offers by Taoyuan prosecutors at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, where he was escorted onto a flight bound for Denmark, the ministry said in a statement. The three have since safely arrived in Denmark, the ministry added. The transfer was conducted in line with an agreement signed by the two nations in July. Taiwan has previously transferred seven inmates to Germany and one to the UK, the ministry said.

EDUCATION

Japanese hospitalized

More than 70 Japanese students visiting Taiwan on a school trip have been hospitalized for diarrhea and vomiting in a suspected case of mass food poisoning, the Taipei Department of Health said yesterday. Seventy-two of the about 200 students on Thursday were taken to three different hospitals for treatment, the department said. The students had earlier eaten a breakfast buffet at their hotel in Taoyuan. The department said that it had asked the Taoyuan Department of Public Health to take samples of the food served at the hotel for analysis. As of press time last night, 59 of the students had been discharged from hospital, while 13 remained under observation.