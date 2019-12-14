Legislators get tough on violence

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Lawmakers yesterday tightened rules in the Criminal Code related to violence and coercion perpetrated as a collective action, while stiffening penalties on offenders who wield weapons in such acts.

The amendments were introduced in the wake of a host of violent incidents in March in central and southern Taiwan that involved street melees.

Under the amendments, if at least three people gather in a public place to carry out acts of violence or coercion, anyone encouraging such behavior would face a prison term of up to one year or a maximum fine of NT$100,000, up from NT$300 previously stipulated in the code.

However, the prison term for leaders and enforcers of violence or coercion remain unchanged at six months to five years.

People who wield weapons or other dangerous items while attempting to carry out acts of violence or coercion, or whose actions jeopardize public safety or disrupt traffic, would face a 1.5 times longer prison term, the amendments say.

Under the amendments, any group of at least three people attempting to carry out acts of violence or coercion in public who ignore three police orders to disperse would face up to three years in prison, while anyone encouraging such disregard would face detention, a jail term of up to six months or a fine of NT$80,000, up from NT$300 previously stipulated by the code.

The prison terms remain unchanged.

Separately yesterday, the Legislative Yuan approved draft amendments to the Administrative Appeals Act (行政訴訟法) granting people the right to file lawsuits against development plans approved by local governments.

Former Judicial Yuan secretary-general Lu Tai-lang (呂太郎) had said that urban plans announced by local governments are categorized as laws and regulations, but if people feel such plans infringe on their housing rights, they would have to wait for the governing agency to render an administrative disposition before being able to file a lawsuit.

To allow people to seek judicial remedy in a timely manner, the amended act enables people to skip the waiting period to file lawsuits with high administrative courts to have an urban plan repealed if they feel the plan is illegal or infringing on their rights.

The defendant should review the urban plan within two months of a lawsuit being filed to ascertain whether the plan conforms to the law, the amendments say.

Additional reporting by CNA