Bali Light Rail on its way

By Ho Yu-hua and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A feasibility study for the planned Bali Light Rail Transit line on Wednesday passed an evaluation by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ review committee.

The New Taipei City Department of Rapid Transit Systems said it would make revisions based on feedback from the committee, and expects the ministry to pass the revised plans on to the Executive Yuan within the next two months.

The line is part of the planned four-section Danhai Light Rail Transit system comprised of the Blue Seaside Line, the Sanzhi Line and the Green Mountain Line, which opened on Dec. 23 last year.

The Bali Line is to cost an estimated NT$7.69 billion (US$253.65 million) to build, department Deputy Director Chan Jung-feng (詹榮鋒) said.

After the feasibility report passes the next review, the department would move forward with comprehensive planning, an environmental impact assessment and related urban renewal project planning, he said, adding that the line is expected to take five years to complete.

The department aims for approval of its comprehensive plans by 2023, and completion of the line segment crossing the Danjiang Bridge between New Taipei City’s Tamsui (淡水) and Bali (八里) districts to be completed the following year, he said.

When finished, riders would be able to transfer from the Blue Seaside Line to the Bali Line at Fisherman’s Wharf Station, he said, adding that it would run along the road between the Bali Sewage Treatment Plant and Bali Cultural Park (八里文化公園), before turning toward the Shihsanhang Museum of Archeology and the Port of Taipei.

The line would extend 5.6km, covering seven stops, with its terminus at the start of Provincial Highway 64, Chan said.

“Connecting Tamsui and Bali districts with direct transportation service should spur growth in many areas of the city,” he said.