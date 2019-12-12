2020 Elections: Lai courts farmers and fishery workers

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Former premier William Lai (賴清德) yesterday said the government plans to set up a pension program, and improved social welfare support for farmers and fishery workers.

Lai, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) vice presidential candidate, made the remarks while campaigning in the New Taipei City districts of Jinshan (金山) and Wanli (萬里).

“I know the people here in Jinshan and Wanli — they are mostly farmers, fishery workers and laborers... There is the need here to improve public infrastructure, and for better programs to look after low-income workers, the elderly and young families raising children,” he said.

When presenting the DPP’s platform, Lai said that if President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wins a second term in office, the government would introduce a retirement pension program for farmers and fishery workers, “so that they can receive monthly pension money upon retirement, which they should be entitled to — just like industrial workers, civil servants and public school teachers.”

Lai said that when he was premier, he pushed for the government insurance programs for farmers, laborers and fishery workers, and they can now receive a subsidy if they are injured on the job and are unable to work.

In his address, Lai spoke of growing up in the area. His father was a laborer and his mother farmed, while some of his relatives had jobs in a coal mine.

“I very much understand the livelihoods and the needs of the working people here, and the necessity of receiving a monthly pension upon their retirement,” Lai said.

Lai called for people to vote for DPP candidates, saying that people must not let him down in his hometown area, “so that Tsai and Lai together can safeguard Taiwan and build up this nation of ours, to boost the economy to enable us to take care of every citizen.”

Lai also asked people support DPP legislative candidate Lai Pin-yu (賴品妤), a political activist and a well-known cosplayer.

In the past, she was more associated with the New Power Party, and was among those who stormed and occupied the legislature from March 18 to April 10, 2014, as part of the Sunflower movement.

“Lai Pin-yu … has been active in public affairs since her university years,” Lai said. “People can see she has the will to fight to protect Taiwan’s sovereignty and its people.”

Later in the day, Lai went on to stump for other DPP candidates in New Taipei City.