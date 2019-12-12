NCC pursues more power to ensure fairness in disputes

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said that it has proposed new rules that would allow it to demand parties involved in cable television service disputes to enter mandatory arbitration.

An amendment to the Cable Radio and Television Act (有線廣播電視法) would allow the agency to request that conflicts first be settled through arbitration should it deem that a dispute would severely harm cable service subscribers’ rights, impede fair market competition and damage the public interest, it said.

The NCC lacks the legal basis to force channel agents and cable system operators to first enter arbitration, and can only intervene when one of the parties involved requests it, the agency said, adding that cable subscribers’ interests were often compromised if no parties sought arbitration or they pursued the matter in court.

The commission said that it consulted the Regulations for Arbitration on Labor-Management Disputes (勞資爭議仲裁辦法), as well as the arbitration systems designed by the US’ Major League Baseball and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, before proposing changing Article 55 of the act.

The new rules would require the agency to issue a ruling within three months after receiving a request for arbitration, and the commission could postpone the announcement for one month if it is deemed necessary.

It has arbitrated more than 96 cases related to cable television services since the system began in 2016, including 44 so far this year, which exceeds the number of arbitration cases in previous years, the commission said.

Nearly 95 percent of the cases were disputes between cable channel agents and cable system operators over content authorization fees, it added.

Under the amended act, the agency could request that a dispute be first settled through arbitration, and the mandate of arbitration must be followed even if neither party requested it and they seek to settle the dispute through a civil lawsuit instead, the NCC said.

Once the parties enter arbitration, a committee would be formed within 20 days of the commission receiving the request, and each party can recommend an arbitrator who would speak on their behalf at the committee, it said, adding that it could assign arbitrators if none of the parties in dispute wanted to do so.

During arbitration, the parties would continue to adhere to the terms of their contract, and they would be barred from unilaterally ending a service or preventing the airing of content without a legitimate reason, the amended article stipulates.

Asked if it would be unconstitutional if the commission legalizes forced arbitration, it said that the amendment would be reviewed by the Executive Yuan, and that it does not think the provision would be against the Constitution.