StarLux close to gaining air operator’s certificate

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications could soon approve StarLux Airlines’ application to become the nation’s newest carrier after it completed four of the five review stages for an air operator’s certificate last week.

Former EVA chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) in November 2016 announced his plan to establish StarLux.

Before offering services, the company must obtain an air operator’s certificate from the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA).

After receiving the application for the certificate from StarLux in March last year, the CAA began a five-stage review of its operations as per the Regulations of Civil Air Transport Enterprise (民用航空運輸業管理規則).

The review includes the procedures the company was obligated to complete before and after it filed the application, as well as the CAA’s review of the company’s paperwork and aircraft proving tests. The fifth and final stage is for the ministry to decide whether to approve StarLux’s application.

If approved, the CAA would then issue StarLux with an air operator’s certificate.

Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) confirmed that the ministry has received the airline’s application as well as the results of the CAA’s review on Friday, adding that the Department of Aviation and Navigation would review the case first before sending it to Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) for final approval.

StarLux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) said the company would apply for an airline call sign from the International Civil Aviation Organization, as well as an airline code from the International Air Transport Association after it obtains the air operator’s certificate.

The airline code is used to label the flight number in the ticket-booking system, he added.

The company would also apply for air route certificates from the CAA, he said.