Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Mercury to drop in the north

With a continental cold air mass rapidly approaching, temperatures in northern Taiwan are expected to dip as low as 12°C this morning, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. As the cold air mass moves southward, daytime temperatures could fall to 12°C to 15°C today, with the mercury in open, low-lying areas potentially dipping to as low as 10°C in the early morning hours, the bureau said. It would be even colder tomorrow, when temperatures in the northern half of Taiwan are forecast to fall to 11°C during the day, it said. As the coming air mass is expected to lack moisture, rainy weather that has affected northern Taiwan over the past two days would likely ease up, it added. Southern Taiwan would continue to experience relatively comfortable weather throughout the weekend, with daytime temperatures of about 14°C to 23°C, the bureau said. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly from Monday to Wednesday next week, when another approaching northeasterly wind system is expected to bring rain to northern Taiwan, it said.

RETAIL

Tsutaya opens fifth branch

Japanese bookstore chain Tsutaya yesterday opened its fifth and largest branch in Taiwan, featuring a reading environment and an area for parents to read with their children not seen at any of its other local stores. The new Tsutaya Bookstore is on the second floor of the Citylink shopping center at Taipei’s Nangang Station, a transportation hub where the MRT metropolitan rail system, High-Speed Rail network and regular railway lines converge. It occupies 500 ping (1,653m2), said Ruentex Group, the Tsutaya franchisee in Taiwan operating the new store. Tsutaya has four branches in Taipei and one in Taichung.

CULTURE

Christmas event in Taoyuan

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) is to host a Christmas celebration in Taoyuan tomorrow to spread festive cheer for Filipinos in Taiwan with prizes, cultural presentations and a performance by a special celebrity guest from the Philippines. The event, “2019 Paskong Pinoy: Ang Diwa ng Pasko” (2019 Filipino Christmas: The Spirit of Christmas), is to be held at the Taoyuan City Government square and aims to share the joy of Christmas, which is an important cultural festival for Filipinos, MECO Director for Assistance to Nationals Sabrina Aaron said. More than 1,500 people are expected to attend, the office said.

CRIME

Unification advocate indicted

Huang Jung-chang (黃榮章), head of the China Red Unification Party, which advocates Taiwan’s unification with China, was on Wednesday indicted for allegedly seeking to purchase petition signature forms after registering to take part in the Jan. 11 presidential race. Kinmen District Prosecutors’ Office Chief Prosecutor Wu Wen-cheng (吳文城) said that an arrest warrant has also been issued for Huang, who was confirmed to have fled the nation. Seven other people were charged with helping Huang acquire the petition forms from eligible voters, Wu said. To be eligible to run, Huang was required by election law to pay a NT$1 million (US$32,787) deposit and gather 280,384 valid signatures — 1.5 percent of the electorate — in support of his presidential bid before Nov. 2. Prosecutors discovered Huang and his assistants allegedly trying to purchase the forms from students on Dcard, a social media platform, Wu said.